Woman pleads guilty to bilking man, 87, out of $4.5 million

CHICAGO (AP) _ A woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges she bilked an elderly suburban Chicago man out of about $4.5 million over six years.

Corrine Dziesiuta (zee-SEW’-tah) entered her guilty plea Thursday to three counts of fraud.

The 39-year-old Dziesiuta was accused of persuading the 87-year-old Palatine man to wire funds from his U.S. bank account to banks in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. She told him he’d won millions of dollars in prize money but needed to pay insurance, taxes and fees.

The FBI recorded 27 telephone calls between the victim and Dziesiuta between in 2016. She was arrested after making arrangements to fly him to New York so he could deliver a check for more than $3.7 million.

Dziesiuta faces up to six years in prison when sentenced in October.