JCC Used Book Summer Sale

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - The JCC Used Book Sale takes place Sunday, August 13th through Thursday, August 17th and the Jewish Community Center Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur, MO.

Apps are great, but there’s nothing like the feel of a real book! Book lovers, collectors and avid readers all anticipate this annual event. Thousands of titles include mystery and intrigue, novels, biographies, politics, religion, sports, cookbooks, history, animals, art, science, science fiction, business, women’s issues, foreign languages, gardening, poetry, psychology, self-help, humor…the list goes on.

Parents and educators will find a large selection of books for children and youth as well as educational materials for home schoolers. Multiples of titles are available for book club reading along with miscellaneous videos, books on tape/CDs and DVDs.

The opening day $10 fee helps underwrite expenses for the sale. Books are priced from 50 cents to $3. Special books—collectibles, art books, antique books—are priced as marked. Ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, August 13th Doors Open at 10am. Children 16 and under are free. There is no cost to shop the remaining days of the book sale. On Thursday, August 17th buyers can take advantage of Bag Day…fill a bag of books for $5.

For more information, visit: www.jccstl.com