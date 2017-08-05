Kurt Warner inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Warner is the fourth member of the Greatest Show on Turf in the Hall of Fame. He joins running back Marshall Faulk, defensive back Aeneas Williams, and left tackle Orlando Pace.

Warner and his wife, Brenda, are also well known for their charitable efforts in and around the St. Louis area, which continue long after his playing days in the Dome.

This was Warner’s third year as a finalist. The two-time NFL regular season MVP and MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August.

Also selected to the Class of 2017 were kicker Morten Andersen, running back Terrell Davis, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and defensive end Jason Taylor.

Kurt Warner's family made it to Canton for his Hall of Fame weekend thanks to help from Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.

Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up 13 members of Warner's family who were stranded at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The quarterback, who will be inducted into the shrine on Saturday night, tweeted a thank you to his former boss for getting his relatives to Canton for the festivities.

Cardinals media director Mark Dalton confirmed Bidwill's actions. Bidwill arrived in Canton on Thursday, then sent the jet to help out the Warners.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports wide receiver Isaac Bruce, another star of the Greatest Show on Turf Rams, and Don Coryell, who coached in the mid 1970s for the St. Louis Cardinals, were eliminated in the first round of cuts Saturday when the field of 15 finalists was trimmed to 10.

Realizing tonight's the night I'm getting my gold jacket! #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/L2e39D6W1P — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 4, 2017

Saw this at game last night... wanted to take a sneak peek, but thought better to wait! Soon enough I guess... pic.twitter.com/L424eP3r60 — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 4, 2017

Loving this week...having the time of my life! #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/qPSq8mXatN — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 4, 2017

Great party last night in Canton... Kids made it, so many instrumental ppl in my life & memories created! #CelebratingTheirPartInJourney — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 4, 2017

Arriving in Canton & incredibly thankful for the journey! #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/UwCFNy3NQO — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017