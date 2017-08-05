× Man convicted of killing Missouri woman, abandoning body

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A Marshfield man has been convicted of killing a woman and leaving her body near a southwest Missouri creek, where it was discovered nearly year later.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 36-year-old Kevin Newman was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ashley Onescu.

Onescu was reported missing in the summer of 2014. Her bones were found in April 2015 by Panther Creek near Rogersville.

Prosecutors say the victim had been bound before she was stabbed to death. They say Onescu was killed because she owed Newman money.

Jill Porter, Newman’s attorney, argued the prosecution witnesses never saw the murder and were unreliable and inconsistent.

She also said Newman had no motive to kill Onescu because he believed it was a man who took money from him.