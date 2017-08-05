× Man gets 30 years for binding Missouri woman, looting home

CLAYTON, Mo. – A man has been ordered to spend three decades in prison for tying up a suburban St. Louis woman in her home at gunpoint and looting the residence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a St. Louis County jury convicted 47-year-old Forrest Russell Jr. in May of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, unlawful gun possession and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Russell forced his way into the woman’s Wildwood home in December 2014, and she awoke to find the armed intruder standing in her bedroom. Prosecutors say Russell bound her wrists and tied her before looting her home with items he packed into his pickup truck.

The woman, now 77, managed to free herself and crawl to a neighbor’s house.

She was not physically injured.

Russell insisted at trial the woman misidentified him.