Multiple people shot in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating multiple people being shot in East St. Louis. The shootings happened on 55th street in East St. Louis.

Police have not released any details about the shootings, but we do know that at least three people were shot.

A Fox 2 photographer says he counted more than 40 shell casings at the scene.

We don`t know how many shooters were involved, but witnesses tell Fox 2 one person involved in the shooting ran into a restaurant for help and collapsed.

They say the person was shot in the head.

As of now no one has died from the shootings.