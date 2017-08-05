× Police investigating body pulled from Missouri River

ST. CHARLES, MO – The St. Charles Police department is investigating a body pulled from the Missouri River near Frontier Park around 4 pm Saturday afternoon. Police say the report of a body in the river was called in around 330 pm to the St. Charles Fire Department. First responder’s arriving on the scene launched a boat to recover the body.

Police tell Fox 2 that the deceased is a male and that no positive ID has been made.