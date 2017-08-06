× 13 injured in hazardous materials leak at California dock

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Twelve dock workers and a firefighter sustained minor to mild injuries after a container ship leaked a hazardous material in the Port of Long Beach.

City Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said a 6,000-gallon container on the Harbour Bridge ship began leaking the liquid Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard identified the liquid as propyl acetate, primarily used as a solvent. It’s unclear how much spilled or what caused the leak.

Fisk says the leak was contained and a 1,000-foot perimeter was established as a precaution.

Eleven dock workers were treated for minor injuries at the scene while one was taken to a hospital with mild injuries. A firefighter was injured in a fall at the scene.

Local and federal officials are investigating the spill and monitoring cleanup efforts.

9:27am. Haz Mat Incident: 6,000g container leaking unidentified substance causing 12 injuries, 11 ship workers & 1 FF. 2 transports pic.twitter.com/09p4q6iIXz — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) August 6, 2017