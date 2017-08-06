Arts Pop: Muny season wraps up with highly anticipated “Newsies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Muny wraps up its 99th season this week. Taking the stage starting Monday is Disney's Newsies , the 1992 film that became a smash 2012 Broadway musical. This will be the show's Muny premiere and is expected to draw a large audience. Newsies tells the story of the Newsboy Strike of 1899 when a bunch of rag tag orphans took on the mighty Joe Pulitzer and nearly brought down the city of New York. The show runs August 7-13, 2017.

We talk Newsies and its appeal with St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark, who also gives us a look back on the entire Muny season. In case you've forgotten, the other shows this summer were Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5-11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), and A Chorus Line (July 29-Aug. 4).