Arts Pop: Muny season wraps up with highly anticipated “Newsies

Posted 8:05 am, August 6, 2017, by


ST. LOUIS, MO - The Muny wraps up its 99th season this week.  Taking the stage starting Monday is Disney's Newsies, the 1992 film that became a smash 2012 Broadway musical. This will be the show's Muny premiere and is expected to draw a large audience.  Newsies tells the story of the Newsboy Strike of 1899 when a bunch of rag tag orphans took on the mighty Joe Pulitzer and nearly brought down the city of New York.  The show runs August 7-13, 2017.

We talk Newsies and its appeal with St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark, who also gives us a look back on the entire Muny season. In case you've forgotten, the other shows this summer were Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5-11), All Shook Up (July 13-19),  The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), and A Chorus Line (July 29-Aug. 4).

Related stories