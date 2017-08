Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m.

This week, the pair discuss appointment of a grand jury in the investigation of Russian connections into Donald Trump's campaign for president.

Attorney General Josh Hawley may run against Missouri Senator Clair McCaskill. This could shape up to be an interesting race.

Voters passed Proposition P to give more money to police. Mayor Bob Nation of Chesterfield wants to use it to fill a few pot holes. This is stirring up some trouble in St. Louis County.