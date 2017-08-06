Clayton, Mo. - It's National Root Beer Float Day and Clementine's Creamery in Clayton is giving away free floats this Sunday. For more information, visit: www.clementinescreamery.com
National Root Beer Float Day at Clementine’s Creamery
