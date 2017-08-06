× Teen killed, 2 others injured when stolen car hits bus

DOLTON, Ill. – One teenager has been killed and two others injured after the stolen car they were in crashed into a commuter bus in Dolton, south of Chicago.

WLS-TV reports Saturday that before the crash police had been chasing the car following an attempted traffic stop Friday night.

It was not immediately clear if police where pursuing the car at the moment the driver lost control and slammed into the bus.

The car had been reported stolen earlier in Indiana.

A 15-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other passengers — ages 15 and 18 — are being treated at hospitals. The 15-year-old driver was arrested.

The 59-year-old bus driver was treated at a hospital and released.