1 dead, 4 hospitalized after O`Fallon, Mo. house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. _One woman was killed in a house fire in O'Fallon, Missouri early Monday morning. Four other people were taken to the hospital, including two O`Fallon police officers.

O'Fallon Fire District Chief Tom Vineyard said the fire started just after 1 a.m. at a home on Country Life Drive.

O'Fallon police were the first on the scene and assisted with helping at least one person out of the home.

Fire crews from O'Fallon, Lake St. Louis and Central County all responded to the call. Vineyard said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the single-story home.

Three people were in the home when the first started: a husband, wife and their grandson. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire, and found the victim when they were able to get inside.

Two people inside the home as well as two police officers were taken to the hospital. All are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.