29 arrested, 234 taken to hospitals during Lollapalooza

CHICAGO – Chicago officials say 27 people were arrested and 234 were taken to hospitals during this year’s Lollapalooza music festival.

Melissa Stratton is spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. She said Monday the arrests were for theft, battery and drug possession. Another 29 people were issued citations, most for jumping the fence around the festival and trespassing.

The four-day festival in Chicago’s Grant Park ended Sunday.

Police also said they detained a person Saturday who had 60 stolen cell phones. The person was released without charges because police said they couldn’t obtain complaints from victims.

The Chicago Tribune reports 12 people were arrested, 16 were issued citations and 268 went to hospitals during the 2016 festival.

More than 100,000 people attend the event each day.

