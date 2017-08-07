Alzheimer’s patient publishes cookbook; ‘After I`m Gone: Recipes for the Hereafter’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on September 6 in downtown St. Louis. Ken and Mary Shapiro joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the event and make potato pancakes!

Ken's mom, Lee `Popie` Shapiro, first published her cookbook 'After I`m Gone: Recipes for the Hereafter' in 1993, she wanted to preserve family recipes and stories. She was Jewish, so there are lots of Jewish recipes!

The book is also full of stories and anecdotes.

When 'Popie' became diagnosed with Alzheimer`s, the family became involved with the Alzheimer`s Association. Ken is now selling the book in honor of his mother with proceeds going to Ken`s Walk team, benefitting the Alzheimer`s Association.

St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer`s

Scotttrade Center

September 16th

Registration at 8am, ceremony at 9:30am

ALZ.org/Walk

To learn more visit: RecipesForTheHereafter.com

