× Cardinals activate Fowler, send Piscotty to Memphis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Dexter Fowler from the disabled list on Monday and optioned Stephen Piscotty to the club’s AAA affiliate in Memphis.

Fowler went on the DL on July 25 with a right heel spur. He’s batting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 81 games with the team.

Piscotty recently came off the disabled list on August 1 for a strained right groin. He also missed time earlier in the season with a right hamstring strain.

The Cardinals start a two-day road trip against the Kansas City Royals.