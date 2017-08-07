Dave Murray’s weather disco..TUESDAY…AUGUST 8, 2017:
A pretty and quiet Tuesday over the region as the non-August weather keeps pushing away…tons of sunshine, light wind and low 80’s during the afternoon. Have you noticed the days are getting shorts and shorter…quiet on Wednesday and much of Thursday…the northwest flow drops down a little impulse Thursday afternoon with a few spot showers…another shot on Saturday…rainfall looks limited and no big heat in sight.