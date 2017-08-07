Express Scripts and Operation Food Search team to get children ready for school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - Getting kids ready to head back to school what some companies and non-profits did Monday to help children and parents get ready for the upcoming school year.

Today, companies and some non-profit groups banded together to make sure students in Ferguson had a healthy start to the new school year.

Hundreds of people came together in this parking lot Monday for a pop-up food pantry.

According to its organizers, only one in ten kids who receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch over the course of the school year have regular access to summer meals.

State Representative Cora Faith-Walker organized the event with the help of Operation Food Search and donations and volunteers from Express Scripts.

Organizers filled up 950 meal kits for parents with a full meal for a family of 4, fresh produce items, bread and healthy recipes.

Representative Walkers says this is all about ensuring kids have full bellies to go along with full backpacks.

Operation Food Search says this kind of event raises awareness of what they call the summer slide.

Operation Food Search is planning to hold of theses event in the future.