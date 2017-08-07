× Express Scripts announces new restrictions to help fight opioid epidemic

ST. LOUIS — Express Scripts announces new restrictions to help fight the opioid epidemic. The St. Louis county based company tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it will restrict both the type and quantity of pain killers it’s patients receive.

For example, a patient who undergoes surgery to remove wisdom teeth will get a seven-day supply of painkillers, regardless of what the surgeon prescribes.

Patients will also no longer get long-acting versions of opioids and will get short-acting versions instead.