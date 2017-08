Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — It is a common virus that can lead to cancer. According to the CDC nearly 80 million people, or about one in four people, are currently infected with the HPV, including teens.

Dr. Mary Graham is a radiation oncologist with St. Anthony's Medical Center. She says the vaccine is recommended for both girls and boys. Although, HPV is most commonly associated with cervical cancer in women.

The HPV Cancer Epidemic

Community Seminar / Discussion Forum

6:00pm - 7:30pm Thursday

South County Health Center

Community Room

4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

Sunset Hills

More information: StAnthonysMedCenter.com