IDOT putting some construction projects on hold for eclipse

ST. LOUIS — The total eclipse is on August 21, 2017. There are plenty of people are making preparations, even the department of transportation.

IDOT says it will put some construction projects on hold to make sure traffic keeps moving ahead of the eclipse.

The Carbondale area is in the path. and Illinois expects around 200,000 people to visit southern Illinois to view the eclipse and attend festivities.

Lane closures will be lifted from the weekend before through the day after the eclipse.