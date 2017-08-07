Illinois police searching for missing girl, 14

SHILOH, Il. _The Shiloh Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Authorities say Haylee M. Hanna ran away from her home on July 31, in the 1000 block of Cromwell Lane.

She is 5’3”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing Hanna was wearing at the time she ran away.

Police say she has friends and family in the area of Pontoon Beach and Granite City.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.