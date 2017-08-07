× Illinois Purple Heart Day ceremony at state capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Il. _ The State of Illinois is honoring all of its Purple Heart recipients August 7 in a ceremony at the state capitol in Springfield.

It’s the day Illinois lawmakers set aside to honor those in the military who were killed or injured in battle and honored with the Purple Heart. General George Washington created the honor in 1782.

Today’s ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in the Illinois Capitol Rotunda. The capitol grounds and the fountain in Daley Plaza in Chicago will be lit purple tonight for the occasion.