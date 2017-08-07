Jefferson County woman on the lookout for missing pet Bobcat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO – A pet bobcat is missing from a home in Jefferson County.

In Missouri, it is legal to own a bobcat and Artimus has been a part of her family for six years. Although she is a bobcat to her family she is their baby.

Artimus’s owners said she is sweet and has the qualities of both a cat and a dog. She is aloof like a cat but sounds meaner and growls like a dog.

A few weeks when the door to the house wasn’t shut all the way Artiums got out. It was in the area of Old Highway 21 and 141. Artimus has been spotted on a game camera in Valley Park and animal experts said she can travel up to 30 miles from her home base.

Her owners are asking if you see her to not approach her. Artimus is not mean but she does not like strangers. They are asking if you see Artimus to contact St. Louis Saving Pets on Facebook or online, or the Arnold Police Department.

“She’s my baby she’s my pet, I know a lot of people think we are crazy for owning a bobcat but she is no different from a normal pet and I’ve had her for six years I’m very attached to her and I just want her back,” said Artimus’ owner.

The owners have also been getting threats to their family and Artimus and are asking that they stop.

They said owning a bobcat is not for everyone, but they did a lot of preparation and research before bringing Artimus into their home.

If you’ve seen Artimus, please call the Arnold Police Department at 636-296-3204.