Man shot on I-70 exit ramp at Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 50s was wounded while exiting Interstate 70 in north St. Louis late Monday afternoon.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the eastbound exit ramp to Goodfellow.

The victim was taken to a hospital and said to be conscious and breathing. The extent of the man’s injuries were not disclosed.