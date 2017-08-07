× New video highlights historic University of Illinois bells

URBANA, Ill. (AP) _ A new video of historic bells at the University of Illinois is available while the bells are silent during $160,000 in repairs.

The nearly 100-year-old bell tower is accessible from the third floor of Altgeld Hall. Video producer Anne Lukeman of the Champaign-Urbana school’s public affairs office says one goal with the 10-minute video was to give a better sense of how the bells are played inside the playing cabin itself.

She says you can hear the bells everywhere on campus. But you can’t otherwise hear the plunking sounds of large wooden levers that control the bells.

The hope is that the Altgeld Chimes’ noontime concerts can resume next year. But public tours aren’t likely to resume until a much larger renovation of Altgeld Hall is complete.