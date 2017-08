Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prince is a two-year-old Pointer/Australian shepherd mix! He's very active and affectionate. He will smother your face in kisses if you're not careful.

The staffers at the Metro East Humane Society said Prince is potty-trained and does well with other dogs.

He's very energetic, so he'll do best in a home with a big yard where he can run around and with a family that can take him on long walks.

If you are interested in learning more about Prince, you can visit MEHS orĀ fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

