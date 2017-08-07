Race fans! Win a VIP package to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Rev your engines! The inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline is Saturday, August 26th at Gateway Motorsports Park. It will host competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

FOX 2 wants you to win a VIP package to the August 26th race including:

2 Gold Level Tickets

2 Paddock Passes with Access to Pit Road and Garage

VIP Parking

2 Pace Car Rides

Tickets for the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline may be purchased online here or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit Gateway Motorsports Park.

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

