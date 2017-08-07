Rednecks + Culchies; drug and alcohol addictions of the American working class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Rednecks + Culchies, is a local documentary produced and directed by Anthony Monaghan, an Irish immigrant from County Mayo, who runs a St. Louis business called Irish Construction.

With opioid addiction on the rise, Monaghan decided to detail the struggle that blue collar workers in St. Louis face with this drug and others.

The documentary highlights the ups and downs of the workers who struggle to make it day by day while dealing with issues such as opioid addiction, alcohol and a political and social system that they feel is apathetic towards their conditions.

"When I started hiring employees I didn`t understand how so many people could have such drastic drug issues but the more I explored the segregation in class, the more I understood. Rednecks + Culchies is their story. I hope that through this film people will recognize that there is a reason that people get hooked onto drugs and there is also a solution."

Rednecks + Culchies, will be re-released on Amazon, August 16.

To learn more information visit: Facebook.com/RednecksandCulchies or http://www.monaghanproductions.com/

