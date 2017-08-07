St. Charles police investigating child enticement at city park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – Stranger danger in St. Charles. Police say a 12-year-old was shooting hoops on the court at Dusable Park on Friday night, when a man showed up and joined him.

A little later, the suspect pulled a $100 bill from his pocket and tried to lure the 12-year-old into his car.

The child refused and reported the incident.

The suspect is described as a tanned, white man, 5’10” to 6’ feet tall.

He has dark blonde, shaggy hair with two inch streaks. He was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a black logo and tan cargo shorts.

The man was driving an olive green two door older model car.

If you have any information your urged to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.