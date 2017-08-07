St. Louis Bomb squad on Concordia Seminary campus

ST. LOUIS — The bomb squad is working a situation near the Concordia Seminary campus. Crews are at the main building located at 801 Seminary Place. The school is located just west of Forest Park.

St. Louis County Police confirms the bomb squad was sent there after a report of a suspicious package. There is a large police presence on the scene.

A worker wearing a blast suit went into the building. He came out of the building with an item in his hands. It was passed to another member of the bomb squad.

