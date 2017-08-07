St. Louis Surge to celebrate 2017 season with fans at Ballpark Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis Surge are moving full speed ahead after playing in the Women's Blue-Chip Basketball League National Championship Tournament Sunday at Fontbonne University. The Surge vying for their second consecutive national title had fans on the edge of their seats. The winning title came down to two shots. The Surge fell short. The missed shots lead to the Georgia Soul claiming victory by a score of 63-64. The Surge lost the big game, but won the hearts of loyal fans. The team has been in existence six years. During that time, the Surge have played in five national championship games and have won two. Now the team is looking forward to the 2018 season, but first they are celebrating being runner up national champions Tuesday evening from 5:30pm-8:30pm at Ballpark Village. Season ticket holders, sponsors and fans are invited to attend.

Watch a full game broadcast of the game.