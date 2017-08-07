The Thread: People Need People

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The greatest resource we've been given is one another, and we have some incredible stories of people moving to the needs of people this week on The Thread. Hear the amazing story of John O'Leary, who at age 9 was badly burned and given little chance to live. One man came to his aid and lit a fire in him to live! When is a handshake more than a handshake? A 5th grade teacher in Wright City has the answer. Learn how a young girl turns her pain from losing a loved one into a mission moving to the needs of kids with cancer. And can anyone help Tim and Virginia grow as a team? The answers are coming your way, this week on The Thread.