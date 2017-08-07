Turner Classic Movies host talks ‘Summer Under the Stars’ lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The movie Jailhouse Rock was released in 1957. It showcased the musical talents of the legendary Elvis Presley.

In 2004, it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry and is one of the films that will be featured in the Summer Under the Stars on the Turner Classic Movies Network.

Host Ben Mankiewicz joined us live from Atlanta with more about the star-studded schedule!

What better way to enjoy the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer than Summer Under the Stars! TCM`s celebration of classic films and movie stars features a different star and their greatest flicks every day in August.

Highlights from this year`s programming include Robert Mitchum`s 100th Birthday celebration and programming dedicated to Elvis on the 40th anniversary of his death. This year, 11 new stars receive their first Summer Under the Stars salute - including Vanessa Redgrave, Sandra Dee and Leslie Caron. Fans can interact with the programming via an interactive calendar of the stars, online quizzes and live tweeting events.

Two nights were programmed by TCM`s fanclub, Backlot.