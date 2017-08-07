Win tickets to see Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour

The Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz is new to the Grand Chess Tour in 2017. This $150,000 event will feature six of the 2017 Grand Chess Tour players and four wildcard picks, each of whom will try to prove they can push pawns with the very best. Held just after the Sinquefield Cup, the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz promises to be an exciting affair that fans can enjoy live – right here.

