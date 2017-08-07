Win tickets to see the Wizard of Oz!

In 2017, the Variety Children’s Theatre invites you to join us as we go off to see the Wizard.

This year’s production, the ninth from Variety Children’s Theatre, and coming to the Touhill in October, is L. Frank Baum’s wondrous “The Wizard of Oz.”

As always, professional actors and a full orchestra are joined by an inclusive children’s ensemble featuring talented kids with special needs. Together with directors, designers, and other backstage professionals, Variety Children’s Theatre will bring to life this classic story about Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. A story that resonates with the powerful message that everyone has a yellow brick road of their own, and, within them, the “I Can” attitude to follow it.

Oct 19-22, 2017

Touhill Performing Arts Center

Tickets $18-50

On sale August 7st at the Touhill.

