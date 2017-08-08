17th Annual Community Cuts for Kids takes place this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – For the past 17 years, Craig Blac has volunteered his services to provide school supplies and confidence for kids in the form of a hair cut for families in need.

Community Cuts for Kids will be at the Urban B.A.T Cave Salon/Barber on Collinsville Ave in East St. Louis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and the O’Fallon Park Rec Complex YMCA on West Florisant in St. Louis from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

You can pre-register for the event online at: thecraigshieldsfoundation.org.