× 2 Missouri men accused of throwing explosives at police

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ Two southwestern Missouri men are accused of throwing explosive devices at Joplin police during a traffic stop and ensuing chase.

The Joplin Globe reports Jasper County deputies arrested 34-year-old Keith Wald of Joplin and 22-year-old Nathan Felton of Neosho on Monday afternoon.

Each man is charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession and transport of an illegal weapon.

Authorities say in court filings that after police stopped a pickup truck for defective lights on its trailer, the driver tossed out an explosive device that blew up near an officer. Another explosive was thrown from the truck during a chase, which went into Kansas.

The suspects were arrested hours later.

No officers were injured.

Online court records don’t show whether Wald or Felton have attorneys.