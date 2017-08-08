× 6-year-old struck in North St. Louis County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUMTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred at Princess Drive and Castle Drive Tuesday afternoon around 2:10 pm. Police say the child was by a black Chevrolet Cruze with 3 suspects in the vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the child in the roadway. The child was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was found a short time later abandoned at the Lewis and Clark Elementary School located on Prince Drive. The 3 suspects fled on foot, but a 17-year-old male arrested shortly thereafter.

A police spokesperson says the vehicle had been carjacked earlier Tuesday in the City of St. Louis.

An investigation is ongoing.