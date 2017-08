× Barnes-Jewish ranks #12 in list of America’s top hospitals

ST. LOUIS — A national honor once again for Barnes- Jewish Hospital. It’s ranked 12th on the new list of the country’s best hospitals as compiled by US News and World Report. It’s also number one in both Missouri and in St. Louis.

Barnes- Jewish is nationally ranked in 12 adult specialties.

Missouri Baptist Medical Center is ranked second in St. Louis. Number one nationwide is the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.