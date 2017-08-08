× Body pulled from Missouri River in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Fire Department pulled a body from the Missouri River Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Chad Fisk, a police spokesman, a pedestrian noticed the body of a man floating in the river around 10:30 a.m.

The identity of the body has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Fisk said a preliminary investigation revealed the man was reported missing a few days ago after expressing suicidal thoughts.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.