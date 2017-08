The big high pressure still in play today…slowly drifting to the east…partly to mostly sunny skies, light wind…a nice day…just a few degrees warmer in the afternoon…about 85 for the high. Nice tonight..Thursday…partly sunny but thinking a few spot showers will pop up during the afternoon and evening…maybe lasting into Friday…right now the weekend looks good…partly sunny…low 80’s…60’s at night…no big heat…no big storms in sight