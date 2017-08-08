× Fire damages cement plant in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a cement plant in Cape Girardeau.

KFVS reports the fire at Buzzi Unicem USA began late Monday when about eight workers were in the building.

Authorities say the fire was widespread and fire crews worried about burning coal falling from higher floors. The building was evacuated because of concern over a possible explosion.

Crews were assessing the damage and the plant was at least partially closed.

The fire was extinguished about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

