× Former Missouri sheriff pleads guilty to disturbance charge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A former central Missouri sheriff has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge related to his alleged waving of a gun at a bar.

KMIZ-TV reports that former Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon entered the plea Tuesday and was fined $500 on a Boone County misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace. He was to go on trial next week on a misdemeanor alleging that he unlawfully used a weapon while intoxicated.

Authorities alleged that the incident occurred in March 2016 at Hartsburg’s Hitchin’ Post. Dixon resigned in May of last year.

Dixon later surrendered his state peace officer’s license.

Brouck Jacobs, a prosecutor, says that the incident was reported weeks after it happened and that Dixon’s blood-alcohol level wasn’t tested at the time, making proving that Dixon was intoxicated difficult.