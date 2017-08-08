Funeral for homeless veteran, Air Force Sgt. John Beard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A homeless veteran will get a special final farewell this morning courtesy of a local funeral home and you can be a part of it.

The owners of Michel Funeral Home on Southwest Avenue are donating services for Sergeant John Beard, a Vietnam veteran who had become homeless in his civilian life. He was 67 when he died recently of cancer.

Beard served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971. He received four different awards and later transferred to the Air Force Reserves.

The funeral home heard about Beard and offered to provide his funeral free of charge, including full military honors at Jefferson Barracks. Visitation already took place on July 26th and this morning is the funeral.

The Patriot Guard will take part in escorting Beard from the funeral home to Jefferson Barracks, where he will be laid to rest. Those Michel Funeral Home are asking if you can`t take part in the procession that you show support along the funeral route.

The procession will leave the funeral home around 10:15 a.m. The route will proceed south on Hampton, then go right on Morganford which turns into Union.

They will turn left at Reavis Baracks then on Telegraph Road, en route to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.