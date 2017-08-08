Hazelwood Central’s Dallas Craddieth drawing plenty of D1 football interest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO- When the prep football season kicks off next week, you can bet the eyes of offensive coordinators and college head coaches will be focused on Hazelwood Central's Dallas Craddieth, a top defensive back in the St. Louis area, who also doubles as a wideout for the Hawks.

Central Head Coach Brent Chojnacki calls the senior his "most coachable" player.

Craddieth has nearly two dozen scholarship offers from power conference schools, including Missouri, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and Illinois. He says his list is down to about 7 schools.