Historic Head’s store offering special eclipse sundae

ST. LOUIS — The solar eclipse is August 21st! The historic Heads store in St. Albans is offering a frozen treat made especially for the eclipse. In addition to the Eclipse Sundae, the creamery in Head`s Store will offer 99 cent cones, marking the 99 years since the last coast to coast solar eclipse.

Head`s Store on the National Register of Historic Places reopened last February under the new ownership of Data Herzog after a $100,000 complete renovation. Herzog is only the fourth owner of the historic store in 125 years.

The menu features sandwiches and salads with Grab & Go items and special dinners on weekends, open Wednesday through Sunday, as an offset of The Inns at St. Albans, which operates for private events, corporate meetings, weddings, B&B, etc.

Eclipse Sundae - Available 11am to 2pm on August 21st

Rock Island Creamery at Head's Store

The Inns at St. Albans

3516 St. Albans Rd.

St. Albans, MO 63073

www.InnsAtStAlbans.com