Homicide called to triple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a triple shooting in north St. Louis. The shooting happened at Goodfellow and Sherry at 5 pm Tuesday evening. Police say the victims were one male and 2 females.

The male victim was transported to the hospital in critical conditions, while the 2 females are listed in stable condition.

Police tell Fox 2 that location of the shooting is same as a shooting that occurred Monday night, when a 42-year-old male was shot.

In that case police say the victim had been followed by another vehicle which open fired on him, striking the victim several times.

The man is currently in critical condition.