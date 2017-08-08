× Major Case Squad activated after woman found dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Detectives with the Major Case Squad are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of an apartment in East St. Louis.

The 23-year-old victim’s body was discovered in the 1200 block of Market Street.

Authorities say a toddler, who was home at the time, does not have any injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.