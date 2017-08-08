Markets Right Now: Stocks shake off a stumble, turn higher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Wall Street is on a roll. Even though the Dow dipped a bit today after a nine day streak of record highs. Evan Sowers of Central Bank/ Central Trust joined us to explain.

U.S. stock indexes rebounded from an early slide and were higher in midday trading.

Banks and technology stocks were among the big gainers Tuesday, offsetting losses among health care and consumer-focused companies.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 percent and Texas Instruments rose 1.6 percent.

Luxury handbag and clothing retailer Michael Kors soared 21 percent after reporting a big earnings beat.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,488.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,168. The Nasdaq composite climbed 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,414.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.29 percent.